Andhra Pradesh

Treatment under Arogya Sri

The State government has included treatment for COVID-19 in the Arogya Sri scheme. The government will spend up to ₹10, 000 on the beneficiaries if treated for symptoms of COVID-19 and ₹20, 000 if treated for positive case.

Further, it has ordered all the government and private hospitals to set up isolation wards with one to 10 beds depending on the overall bed capacity of the respective hospital. A hospital with 100-bed facility should set up two isolation wards with more than 10 beds each.

