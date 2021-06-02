Treating black fungus a priority, says Minister

‘Decision on denotifying hospitals to be taken in due course’

Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu said that there are 113 black fungus cases in the district, out of which 82 are being treated at King George Hospital (KGH).

“Keeping in view future needs, we have notified nine hospitals for treatment of black fungus,” Mr. Kannababu said.

The Minister read out the list of notified hospitals. “KGH and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will have 200 beds each, while ENT Hospital, Apollo, Pradhama, Gayatri, and GITAM will have 100 beds each. Pinnacle and Care Hospitals will have 50 beds each,” he said.

Briefing reporters after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the district, Mr Kannababu said that though cases have been gradually declining, people need to follow all safety protocols to break the chain of transmission.

The positivity rate is around 13%, he said, adding that bed occupancy including demand for ventilators is also gradually declining. Out of 570 ventilator beds in the district, 465 are occupied as of now, he said.

Hospitals fined

According to Mr. Kannababu, with cases declining, several hospital managements have been requesting the government to de-notify their hospitals. However before doing that, Collector V. Vinay Chand will assess the situation, he said. “Many people from surrounding districts depend on hospitals in Vizag for treatment. The Collector will look into the demand and availability of hospital beds, after which a decision will be taken,” he told reporters.

The Minister also said that penalties worth ₹57 lakh were slapped on hospitals for alleged irregularities in treatment of COVID cases. He also said that 30 cases were booked against those hospitals and notices served on eight hospitals for not implementing Aarogya Sri properly.

The Minister said that the vaccination drive is being conducted in a smooth manner at 27 centres in the city. “We have come to know that people are complaining about the waiting period at the vaccination centres. To sort out the issue, we have decided to introduce a time-slot method soon. Beneficiaries will be given a time slot in which to arrive and take the jab,” he said.

Projects

Officials also discussed the status of ongoing projects under GVMC and VMRDA during the meeting.

Mr. Kannababu said that several projects of GVMC are getting delayed due to delay in environmental clearances. YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy has assured that he would speak to officials at Delhi regarding such issues, he informed.

“Discussions were also held on the progress of drinking water supply projects for Anakapalle, Aganampudi and Kommadi. These projects will be ready by April 2022,” the Minister said.

The Minister also said that a decision was taken to construct three more Rythu Bazaars in the district. Sites were finalised for two, he said.

Ward development plan

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued instructions to the Collector and Municipal Commissioner to prepare a ward-wise development plan for the city.

Parks and water bodies in every ward will be developed, he said, adding that Mudasarlova Park will be developed as a world-class park. He announced that the government will be giving a special grant of ₹100 crore for the project.