Treat damaging EVMs as offence of rare magnitude, A.P. Election Watch urges ECI

The CEO’s erroneous judgment has helped in ‘whitewashing’ several such incidents reported from Palnadu district, alleges A.P. Election Watch convener N. Ramesh Kumar  

Published - May 22, 2024 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Expressing concern over the reports of YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy damaging an EVM at a polling station in Macherla Assembly constituency on May 13, A.P. Election Watch convener N. Ramesh Kumar has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to treat it as an “offence of rare magnitude” and have the MLA arrested immediately. 

In an email to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s clarification that the police were informed about the incident soon after the officials concerned came to know about it was “not only unconvincing but also untenable”.

“It is surprising that the CEO on May 13 unilaterally declared that there would be no repoll anywhere in the State. This instance of prejudging was not in the fitness of things,” observed Mr. Ramesh Kumar. 

He further said the CEO’s erroneous judgment has only helped in “whitewashing” several incidents of destruction of EVMs in Palnadu district. 

The proactiveness expected from the office of the CEO was missing and it could only be termed as an underreaction on the part of poll officials, he said, insisting that there have so far been only knee-jerk reactions to the poll-related violence.

