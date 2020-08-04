Treat asymptomatic cases at home: Minister

NELLORE

04 August 2020

‘Ensure there are no complaintsagainst COVID Care Centres’

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday asked health officials to arrange for providing medical treatment to all asymptomatic patients at home.

The Minister, who held a video conference to review the progress of ongoing welfare and development schemes at Marripudi in his home constituency of Atamakur, said that the officials should expect to see a spike in cases this month. He wanted the officials to improve the facilities in the COVID-19 Care Centres and ensure that there were no complaints.

Mr. Goutham Reddy, in this context, directed the officials to see to it that tobacco farmers at D.C.Palli were not affected or the movement of their produce to the auction centres was not halted owing to the containment action plan.

Looking into the progress of works taken up under the Nadu Nedu programme in government schools, he directed the officials to ensure completion of work on toilets, power supply, compound walls and get done with all repairs by month-end.

Noting that only 216 tenant farmers had been provided with Crop Cultivator Rights Cards(CCRCs) so far, he said all eligible tenant farmers should be provided with the cards well before the beginning of rabi, the main cropping season in the district.

Not a single eligible person should be left without a house, he asserted, adding that 20 to 25% of the sites should be kept aside for future use in the areas selected for the purpose in Marripudi mandal.

He opined that the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra and public health centre should be located in one place for the convenience of people.