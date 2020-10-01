Treat a child who violates law as victim: CJ

GUNTUR

01 October 2020 23:23 IST

Compassion needed to reform such children, says Maheswari

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari has said that childhood is the most precious stage of life and narrated several spiritual quotations on it.

He was addressing a webinar on day two of the workshop on Juvenile Justice Act organised by the APCID.

Quoting former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela and former President of India Abdul Kalam on children, Justice Maheswari stressed the need for appointing a psychologist in every child care institute.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that one should treat children who could have violated laws as victims, he said that one should have compassion towards these children and help them to reform.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said that the Police Department would earnestly strive to implement the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and if needed, would make institutional changes.

‘Bala Mitra’ planned

“The police are gearing up to implement ‘Bala Mitra’ on the lines of Mahila Mitra to ensure protection to children and raise awareness about the child protection rights from November 14 coinciding with Children’s Day,” said the DGP.

Judge of High Court Justice M. Ganga Rao said that 49.3% of children belonged to economically disadvantaged communities. Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi said that all children’s homes should be registered and stressed the need for reunion with their families.

Principal Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare, A.R Anuradha, Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Kruttika Shukla also spoke.

Additional DG, APCID, P.V Sunil Kumar gave a power point presentation on the salient features of the Juvenile Justice Act-2015. SP, Women Protection Cell, K.G.V. Saritha was present.