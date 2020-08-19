Treasury auditor in soup as gold, silver, arms seized

Booty stashed in eight iron boxes were stored in a house: police

The police have unearthed gold, silver, cash promissory notes, investment bonds, four wheelers and two wheelers, all amounting to more than ₹2.8 crore, allegedly belonging to Manoj Kumar, who works as a senior auditor in the government treasury in Anantapur.

Additional SP and OSD Ramakrishna Prasad said a report on the seizure will be sent to DGP D. Gautam Sawang who will take a decision on handing over the case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

‘Disproportinate assets’

Acting on a tip-off that firearms were illegally stored in a house in Gandhi Nagar of Bukkarayasamudram, Anantapur DSP G. Veeraraghava Reddy, Tadipatri DSP A. Srinivasulu and CCS DSP E. Srinivasuluraided the premises belonging to Balappa, father-in-law of Manoj Kumar’s driver Nagalingam, on Tuesday night and stumbled upon eight boxes containing cash, gold and silver ornaments. The enumeration of all the seized material continued beyond the midnight.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the police displayed the iron boxes containing ₹15.55 lakh in cash, 2.42 kgs of gold ornaments, three 9mm gas pistols, one air gun, 18 blank rounds, 84.10 kgs of silver articles, bank deposit papers worth ₹49.10 lakh, promissory notes worth ₹27.05 lakh. Two SUVs, seven two-wheelers including three Enfield and one Harley Davidson bikes, and four tractors were also seized.

According to police, Manoj Kumar, who is working in the pension benefits settlements section at the government treasury, had joined the service on compassionate grounds in 2005.

“These boxes containing the gold, silver and cash were stored in the house between November and December last year, allegedly with the instructions to Balappa that they should not be opened. We are probing into How did Manoj Kumar amass huge wealth allegedly disproportionate to his known source of income. We are investigating whether he has bank lockers or land property,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

‘No arrest made yet’

However, the police said no arrest has been made in the case yet and all people related to the case are being questioned.