Treasure-hunters’ gang nabbed in Chittoor

In the net: The suspected gang of treasure hunters in Chittoor on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

01 October 2020 04:56 IST

They had allegedly damaged a Nandi idol two days ago.

The Chittoor police on Wednesday nabbed an eight-member inter-State gang allegedly involved in the desecration of a Nandi idol at an ancient temple near Chittoor in the early hours of September 27.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said the Nandi idol at the temple at Agaramangalam village of GD Nellore mandal was uprooted from its pedestal and allegedly broken into pieces by the accused. Three special parties were formed to nab the culprits. After three-days of investigation, it was found to be the handiwork of a treasure-hunting gang.

Acting on a tip-off that a six-member gang was moving about in the surroundings of Kanipakam temple, 12 km from Chittoor, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed them as they were about to flee from the place.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, identified as Somasekhar, 24, of Kurnool; Saravanan, 30, and Peddabala, 35, of Chittoor district; Manikanta, 30, Naveen, 35, Kiran Kumar, 39, Vikas, 34, and Ashok, 57, from Karnataka, had been targeting ancient temples with poor or no surveillance, in search of “hidden treasures”.

The gang had chalked out an action plan to target temples of Kanipakam and other temples in Chittoor district. They reportedly collected information regarding “hidden treasures” from the local people.

The gang used to allegedly enlist the local people in accomplishing its tasks. The police seized two cars, gas cutters, small cylinders, and sharp objects meant to break into temples and for digging. A case was registered and the accused were sent on remand.