Treading with caution

Very few COVID cases being reported in Kurnool even during ongoing pushkaralu indicates strict adherence to norms, says Collector

Kurnool district, which had been the hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic since April, has been witnessing a very meagre rate of positivity though the level of testing has not been lowered. It witnessed peaks twice in the past seven months and from 1,500 to 1,600 positive cases a day, it has come down to below 30 a day and occasionally going up to 50 cases.

Anantapur district too peaked by August-end but the daily average of positive cases has come down to below 100 even as the tests conducted in the district remains the highest in Andhra Pradesh. “The positivity rate has come down from a peak of 24% to 8% now,” points out District Collector Gandham Chandrudu. Anantapur district tested 1.60 lakh samples as of Nov. 27 and Kurnool is in the second place with 1.45 lakh.

Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer B. Ramagiddaiah tells The Hindu that the only mantra for keeping the numbers low was enhancing awareness among the general public about COVID-19 safety measures. “People have attained some sort of immunity over the past eight months, but those with comorbidities and the aged should continue to take precautions,” says Dr. Giddaiah.

The fact that just four cases of COVID-19 were detected among those on duty at the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu ghats or the devotees thronging the 23 ghats in the seven days from November 20 to 27 is a major relief for the administration.

Penalties

This, District Collector G. Veerapandian believes, is the measure of stringent enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the ghats.

“The violators of norms are being penalised under the Disaster Management Act and, more importantly, officials from all departments are actively pooling up their resources in spreading awareness on hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing. Spreading awareness, enforcement and widespread testing will ensure lower positive cases,” believes Mr. Chandrudu.