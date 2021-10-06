Travel by APSRTC specials at 50% extra fare

VIJAYAWADA

06 October 2021 23:54 IST

Corporation to operate 4,000 special buses for Dasara from October 8 to 18

To cater to the commuting needs of the people during Dasara, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 4,000 special buses from October 8 to 18.

At a press conference on Wednesday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said 50% extra fare would be charged in the special buses.

Stating that the main festival days were Durgashtami (October 13, Wednesday), Navami (October 14, Thursday) and Dasami (October 15, Friday), he said the corporation would run special services before and after the festival days to clear the rush.

From October 8 to 14 (before Dasara), it would ply 1,800 special buses and from October 15 to 18, it would operate 2,200 special buses. Out of the 4,000 buses, 1,383 would be operated from Hyderabad, 277 from Bengaluru and 97 from Chennai, while the remaining 2,243 vehicles would be operated within the 13 districts of the State, he said.

Why additional fare

Referring to allegations of over-charging, Mr. Rao explained, “These special buses will travel with commuters only on one side. In the return journey, there will be no takers and the buses will return empty, and hence the additional 50% charge.”

He said the RTC was operating buses even on routes with one-way demand only to ensure that people were not put to inconvenience in the absence of a transport facility.

Citing the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, Mr. Rao said the corporation, which was already in deep financial crisis, had no other option but to charge extra for the special services, and people should understand and extend their cooperation.

Mr. Rao informed that in 2019, the RTC had operated a total of 4,614 special buses during Dasara – 2,204 before the festival and 2,410 after the festival.

“Last year (2020), due to COVID-19, the government did not permit buses to ply as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, and we did not run any special services,” he said.

“The APSRTC operates 4,715 special category buses on a daily basis within the State, besides a few special buses that travel to places such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru,” he added.

Electric buses

Responding to a query on the proposed electric buses, he said 100 such buses would be added to the RTC fleet soon.

“This will not only spare us the high fuel charges but also help us introduce an eco-friendly mode of transport,” he said.