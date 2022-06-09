Transport sector employees demand changes in GOs on PRC

VIJAYAWADA

Raising objections to the “raw deal” meted out to the employees of the AP Public Transport Department (APSRTC) in the pay revision, leaders of the PTD Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday demanded changes in the two GOs (113,114) released in this regard.

The JAC leaders met to discuss the fallout of the GOs and announced their decision to stage gate meetings and hold demonstrations wearing red badges on June 13 and 14 in all bus depots across the State in support of their demand.

They said the government had completely deviated from the recommendations made by the Ashutosh Mishra panel with regard to payment of additional fitment and DA to the employees.

The JAC leaders also took strong exception to “forcible” transfers being effected by the management and urged the employees not to give their options for it.

JAC conveners Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao and co-convenors Ch. Sundaraiah and Y.S. Rao demanded the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure justice to the 52,000 employees of the department.

The leaders wrote separate letters to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, urging them to amend the GOs and ensure justice to them.