Transport officials take out awareness rally on wearing helmet

February 03, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Deputy Transport Commissioner of Vizianagaram district G.R. Ravindranath on Saturday asked all the two-wheeler drivers to wear helmets to protect themselves.

Along with Regional Transport Officer N. Ramesh, he led a rally from Balaji junction to the Collector office to create awareness among people on the benefits of wearing a helmet. Wearing of a helmet was compulsory in many cities and people in towns also should wear it voluntarily to protect themselves during accidents, he said.

He said that around 200 persons were dying every year in the district due to head injuries suffered in accidents.

Motor vehicle inspectors A. Ramana, U. Durga Prasad, and K.R.S. Prasad were among those present.