Transport official goes extra mile to become the most-sought-after singer

January 05, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

It is not quite common for senior officials to find time for pursuing with their hobbies. Thanks to COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown, which provided ample time and also an opportunity for Vaddi Sundar, the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Vizianagaram. The lockdown gave him enough time to hone his singing skills and now he has become the most-sought-after professional singer for many musical concerts organised in New Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country.

His voice resembles the tone of great singer Kishore Kumar who enthralled the audience with his songs for almost three decades. A voice similar to that of Kishore Kumar has become an added advantage for him for getting opportunities across the country to sing the golden hits of Kishore Kumar in the concerts. ‘Aap Yahaan Aaye Kisliye, Tere Bina Zindagi se, Yeh Jo Mohabbat, O Meri Dil Ke Chain, Mera Chaand Mujhe, Waada Karo Nahin, O Saathi Re, Jaane Jaan Dhundta Phir Raha, Roop Tera Mastana, Rim Jhim Gire Saawan and other songs brought him laurels in the last couple of years.

Dr. Sundar who holds an MBBS Degree hails from Razole of East Godavari region has previously worked as CISF Commandant after cracking civil services. However, he left the job as he was posted in other States. Later, he joined the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department after getting a good rank in APPSC Group-1 exams. Dr. Sundar accidentally sung a song at a family function a couple of years ago and that made him famous among relatives and in official circle. A. V. S. Prasad, a retired officer of Dredging Corporation of India, noticed his talent and provided an opportunity to him to sing at a concert organised in Hyderabad. From then on, opportunities started pouring in for him.

“I used to watch Hindi movies during my studies in Hubli, Karnataka. That is why, I could sing Hindi songs aptly resembling Kishore kumar who is my inspiration. I am thankful to my Guru late A. V. S. Prasad who had identified my hidden skill and made me sing in public functions,” said Dr. Sundar while speaking to The Hindu. “Currently, I am encouraging many Telugu singers to sing Hindi songs also. I hope those young singers will get opportunities all over India very soon,” he added. Interestingly, Dr. Sundar is proving his talent in the Transport Department also by crossing the revenue targets fixed by the government. Dr. Sundar who previously worked in Krishna, Vijayawada and Anantapur could inspire colleagues and staff with his new initiatives in the Transport Department.