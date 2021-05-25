Andhra Pradesh

Transport official dies of COVID

K. Srinivasa Rao Vizianagaram 25 May 2021 22:43 IST
Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector of Vizianagaram Md. Basheer (42) succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Visakhaptnam district on Tuesday.

Basheer had been suffering from COVID-19 for the past ten days. He was earlier posted in Visakhapatnam, Itchapuram, and Srikakulam. Vizianagaram Deputy Transport Commissioner Ch. Sridevi paid tributes and recalled his dedicated services to the department.

