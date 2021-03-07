Transport official awarded

GUNTUR

07 March 2021 23:54 IST

Deputy Transport Commissioner E. Meera Prasad was on Sunday conferred the ViswaGuru International Corona Warrior award.

The award is conferred on government officials, NGOs and philanthropists across the State.

Mr. Meera Prasad won the award for leading the response to the pandemic and instilling courage among his officers.

The RTA, Guntur had arranged 121 vehicles to transport COVID-19 positive patients and their primary, secondary contacts and also arranged 2,554 vehicles for transportation of 79,200 migrant labourers.

The office premises was sanitised and the DRC had provided partition glasses between the employees desks to control and prevent spread of coronavirus.