Transport Minister vows action on sexual harassment of Class 5 student in Annamayya district

Condemning the incident of alleged sexual harassment of a Class 5 girl student at the Balayogi Gurukula School in Lakkireddypalle mandal of Annamayya district, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reiterated the TDP government’s commitment to punishing the perpetrators of sexual harassment cases and crimes against women.

The incident was reported on Sunday night and Mr. Mandipalli Reddy visited the institution on Monday. He emphasised the stringent measures and severe repercussions in place for such offenses, while urging the police to take immediate action against the perpetrator.

Besides government support toward her education, the Minister announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh from his funds to the victim. He directed authorities to ensure that the student receives proper medical treatment. Addressing the students at the school, he emboldened them to report any such incidences to the school authorities and their parents immediately.

Meanwhile, the Lakkireddypalle police arrested the school principal’s husband, who was accused in the sexual harassment case. Mr. Mandipalli Reddy added that the Education Department officials sought to suspend the principal.

