ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister vows action on sexual harassment of Class 5 student in Annamayya district

Published - September 02, 2024 08:20 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Lakkireddypalle police arrest the school principal’s husband, the accused in the case; Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy assures ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the victim

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing the girl students of the Balayogi Gurukula School at Lakkireddipalle in Annamayya district on Monday.

Condemning the incident of alleged sexual harassment of a Class 5 girl student at the Balayogi Gurukula School in Lakkireddypalle mandal of Annamayya district, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reiterated the TDP government’s commitment to punishing the perpetrators of sexual harassment cases and crimes against women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported on Sunday night and Mr. Mandipalli Reddy visited the institution on Monday. He emphasised the stringent measures and severe repercussions in place for such offenses, while urging the police to take immediate action against the perpetrator.

Besides government support toward her education, the Minister announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh from his funds to the victim. He directed authorities to ensure that the student receives proper medical treatment. Addressing the students at the school, he emboldened them to report any such incidences to the school authorities and their parents immediately.

Meanwhile, the Lakkireddypalle police arrested the school principal’s husband, who was accused in the sexual harassment case. Mr. Mandipalli Reddy added that the Education Department officials sought to suspend the principal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US