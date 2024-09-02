GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Minister vows action on sexual harassment of Class 5 student in Annamayya district

The Lakkireddypalle police arrest the school principal’s husband, the accused in the case; Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy assures ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the victim

Published - September 02, 2024 08:20 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing the girl students of the Balayogi Gurukula School at Lakkireddipalle in Annamayya district on Monday.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy addressing the girl students of the Balayogi Gurukula School at Lakkireddipalle in Annamayya district on Monday.

Condemning the incident of alleged sexual harassment of a Class 5 girl student at the Balayogi Gurukula School in Lakkireddypalle mandal of Annamayya district, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reiterated the TDP government’s commitment to punishing the perpetrators of sexual harassment cases and crimes against women.

The incident was reported on Sunday night and Mr. Mandipalli Reddy visited the institution on Monday. He emphasised the stringent measures and severe repercussions in place for such offenses, while urging the police to take immediate action against the perpetrator.

Besides government support toward her education, the Minister announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh from his funds to the victim. He directed authorities to ensure that the student receives proper medical treatment. Addressing the students at the school, he emboldened them to report any such incidences to the school authorities and their parents immediately.

Meanwhile, the Lakkireddypalle police arrested the school principal’s husband, who was accused in the sexual harassment case. Mr. Mandipalli Reddy added that the Education Department officials sought to suspend the principal.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.