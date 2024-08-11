Transport Minister urges public to strictly adhere to road safety norms

Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy on Sunday said prevention of road accidents was everyone’s responsibility and urged every individual to follow safety norms to make the State accident-free.

Speaking after releasing a poster on road safety norms, designed by a local NGO called ‘Road Safety’, at his camp office here, Mr. Reddy said road accidents not only causes loss of lives and injuries, but also causes emotional distress to the people involved.

The posters depicted the consequences of drunken driving and violation of safety rules such as not wearing seat belt or helmet and jumping of red lights.

Road Safety NGO’s State president R.K. Durga Padmaja, members Venkateswara Rao, Bangaraiah and others were present.