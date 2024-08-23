GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transport Minister urges Pawan Kalyan to address development needs of Annamayya district

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy highlights specific concerns related to infrastructure, such as roads, drainage, and access to clean water

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:05 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressing the victims of the 2021 Annamayya dam collapse tragedy at Pulapattur village near Rajampeta on Friday.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Friday urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to address the pressing issues facing the Rayachoti constituency during a meeting at Rajampeta town of Annamayya district on Friday.

Mr. Reddy told Mr. Kalyan that the Rayalaseema region was among the most underdeveloped within the State, highlighting specific concerns related to infrastructure, such as roads, drainage, and access to clean water.

The government had initiated measures, including the construction of approximately 20 borewells, aimed at resolving the water scarcity issue, but they have not yet been realised, he said.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister assured Mr. Reddy of proactive steps to address the development needs of the Rayachoti Assembly constituency.

‘YSRCP neglected Rayalaseema’

Earlier, addressing the Gram Sabha meeting at Mysurivaripalle village of Railway Kodur mandal, Mr. Reddy blamed the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for neglecting the development of the Rayalaseema region.

“Though former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed from Pulivendula of Kadapa district, he never bothered about the neighbouring Annamayya district, which remained combined with Kadapa till recently,” he said.

He faulted the Rajampeta MP of YSRCP, Peddireddi Mithun Reddy, for not attending the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit to the Annamayya district. “This Gram Sabha is not a political meeting, but intended for the development of panchayats,” he said.

