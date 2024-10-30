Transport Minister orders immediate action against ‘corrupt’ brake inspector

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy ordered immediate action against Brake Inspector at Kadapa RTO, Vijay Bhaskar Raju, following allegations of corruption, on Wednesday. A viral video purportedly shows Mr. Raju extorting money from drivers, sparking outrage among the public and within the government.

Mr. Reddy expressed strong dissatisfaction, emphasizing that such misconduct damages the department’s reputation. “Corruption among officials is deplorable,” he said, adding that he empathizes with the frustration of drivers who spoke out against the inspector’s actions.

Mr. Reddy has instructed all transport officials to uphold the department’s integrity and to perform their duties with respect for the law. He also warned that strict measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Minister stated that any transport officer caught working without the mandated uniform while on duty will face disciplinary action.

Mr. Reddy has initiated an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to proceed with necessary actions per department regulations.

