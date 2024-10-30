GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Minister orders immediate action against ‘corrupt’ brake inspector

Ramprasad Reddy reacts after a video purportedly shows the official extorting money from drivers goes viral sparking public outrage

Published - October 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy ordered immediate action against Brake Inspector at Kadapa RTO, Vijay Bhaskar Raju, following allegations of corruption, on Wednesday. A viral video purportedly shows Mr. Raju extorting money from drivers, sparking outrage among the public and within the government.

Mr. Reddy expressed strong dissatisfaction, emphasizing that such misconduct damages the department’s reputation. “Corruption among officials is deplorable,” he said, adding that he empathizes with the frustration of drivers who spoke out against the inspector’s actions.

Mr. Reddy has instructed all transport officials to uphold the department’s integrity and to perform their duties with respect for the law. He also warned that strict measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Minister stated that any transport officer caught working without the mandated uniform while on duty will face disciplinary action.

Mr. Reddy has initiated an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to proceed with necessary actions per department regulations.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / corruption & bribery / public officials

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.