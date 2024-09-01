Transport Minister holds ‘Praja Durbar’ in Rayachoti

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy hosted a ‘Praja Durbar’ programme at his camp office here on Sunday, which drew a large number of petitioners.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy was greeted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre and supporters on his arrival at the camp office. He received the petitions and forwarded them to the authorities concerned for resolution, while highlighting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to addressing public issues.

He assured that each petition will be thoroughly reviewed, ensuring justice for the petitioners. He urged district officials to earnestly address and expeditiously resolve the concerns of the affected individuals. He expressed his appreciation for the attendees of the ‘Praja Dubar’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.