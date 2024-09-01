ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister holds ‘Praja Durbar’ in Rayachoti

Published - September 01, 2024 06:43 pm IST - RAYACHOTI (Annamayya District)

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy receives a number of petitions and forwards them to the authorities concerned for resolution

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy hosted a ‘Praja Durbar’ programme at his camp office here on Sunday, which drew a large number of petitioners.

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy was greeted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre and supporters on his arrival at the camp office. He received the petitions and forwarded them to the authorities concerned for resolution, while highlighting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to addressing public issues.

He assured that each petition will be thoroughly reviewed, ensuring justice for the petitioners. He urged district officials to earnestly address and expeditiously resolve the concerns of the affected individuals. He expressed his appreciation for the attendees of the ‘Praja Dubar’.

