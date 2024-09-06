ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister calls for transparency in free sand policy

Updated - September 06, 2024 08:55 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

Supply of sand to consumers through depots incurs only maintenance charges, without yielding any profit to the government, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy inaugurating the third sand reach near Rajampeta in Annamayya district on Friday.

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy underscored the need for transparency in the implementation of the free sand policy in Annamayya district. He highlighted that the supply of sand to consumers through depots incurs only maintenance charges, without yielding any profit to the government. The Minister was inaugurating a sand reach at Balarajupalle village of Rajampeta mandal on Friday.

Acknowledging the welfare-oriented approach of the free sand policy, the Minister said it was introduced by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the benefit of the public. He urged the sand reach operatives to prioritise the non-profit motive in sand supply to prevent any disruptions, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing free sand to the public by established regulations.

Referring to the challenges in sand procurement, the Minister assured collective efforts by the government to ensure ample sand supply across all sectors.

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri informed that three sand reaches were established in Rajampeta mandal, with substantial sand reserves available. With 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of sand in reach one, 95,700 metric tonnes in reach two, and 1.92 lakh metric tonnes in reach three, totalling 5.15 lakh metric tonnes, efforts were underway to appoint additional personnel to resolve any impending sand supply issues, the Collector said.

