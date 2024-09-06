GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Minister calls for transparency in free sand policy

Supply of sand to consumers through depots incurs only maintenance charges, without yielding any profit to the government, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Published - September 06, 2024 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy underscored the need for transparency in the implementation of the free sand policy in Annamayya district. He highlighted that the supply of sand to consumers through depots incurs only maintenance charges, without yielding any profit to the government. The Minister was inaugurating a sand reach at Balarajupalle village of Rajampeta mandal on Friday.

Acknowledging the welfare-oriented approach of the free sand policy, the Minister said it was introduced by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the benefit of the public. He urged the sand reach operatives to prioritise the non-profit motive in sand supply to prevent any disruptions, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing free sand to the public by established regulations.

Referring to the challenges in sand procurement, the Minister assured collective efforts by the government to ensure ample sand supply across all sectors.

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri informed that three sand reaches were established in Rajampeta mandal, with substantial sand reserves available. With 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of sand in reach one, 95,700 metric tonnes in reach two, and 1.92 lakh metric tonnes in reach three, totalling 5.15 lakh metric tonnes, efforts were underway to appoint additional personnel to resolve any impending sand supply issues, the Collector said.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.