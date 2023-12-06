Transport employees’ union seeks special pass for Shirdi visit

December 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees’ Union asked the management to revive the annual practice of issuing special buses for them and their families for visiting Shirdi in December.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Union state president P. Damodara Rao and general secretary G. V. Narasaiah said that they had written separate letters to the vice-chairman and managing director of the APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and executive director (operations) A. Koteswara Rao regarding the same.

The Union claimed that after the merger, enacted by the government on January 1, 2020, APSRTC employees weren’t granted LTC facility at par with other government employees. Thus, they demanded that for their pilgrimage to Shirdi, special passes along with super luxury and ultra deluxe buses should be provided across the 26 districts of the State.