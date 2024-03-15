Transport employees union resents ‘forced’ leaves being thrust on RTC bus conductors in Andhra Pradesh

March 15, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees’ Union have taken exception to “forced leaves” being thrust on conductors by the management due to the non-availability of a sufficient number of buses.

In a representation submitted to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the union leader, said that lately, many buses were diverted to transport crowds for government programmes and other reasons. As the buses were booked in advance, the conductors on duty in those particular vehicles received phone calls from the officials to inform them that they need not report for duty as the buses were being taken away for other programmes, he said.

“Some of them were not allowed to sign in the register stating that their names were not included in the duty chart for the day,” said the union’s State president P. Damodara Rao.

They said there was a shortage of buses in many RTC depots, and many buses were in the shed awaiting repairs. Repeated complaints to the department officials did not yield any result, he said, adding that the union was forced to draw the MD’s attention to the issue.

Mr. Damodara Rao said that though the top officials had directed the department heads to ensure that the drivers and conductors were given work, the concerned staff did not adhere to their instructions.

He said the ‘spare’ drivers and conductors could be engaged as traffic guides outside the main bus station to divert the crowds towards APSRTC buses.