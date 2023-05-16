ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Department, Sudheekshan Foundation distribute prosthetics to accident victims

May 16, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M. Purendra and Sudheekshan Foundation organiser Chigurupati Vimala distributed prosthetics and other devices to those who lost limbs and other body parts in road accidents.

The DTC, along with Motor Vehicle Inspector P.V. Ramana; transport employees’ association zonal president M. Raja Babu; and Sudheekshan Foundation staff R. Raja Kumari, distributed the aid to the victims during a programme here on Monday.

“Due to the negligence of some drivers, many are suffering. I request people to follow traffic and road rules to prevent road accidents,” the DTC said.

Sudheekshana Foundation was distributing artificial limbs to accident victims with the support of a number of NRIs, said the foundation staff. They asked the beneficiaries to stay brave and achieve their goals in their lives.

The victims’ family members thanked the NRIs, Sudheekshana Foundation and the Transport Department for their help.

