Andhra Pradesh | Transport authorities lay stress on fitness of school and college buses

January 31, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

School and college buses need to be fit and free of any mechanical problems to ensure the safety of students, say Deputy Transport Commissioner G.R. Ravindranath and Motor Vehicle inspector K. Ravi Shankar Prasad.

As part of the road safety awareness campaign, the Transport Department organised a refresher programme for vehicle drivers of various institutions, at M.V.G.R. College in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravindranath asked drivers not to ignore mechanical problems in vehicles. Mr. Ravi Shankar said all college managements should ensure proper maintenance of vehicles during summer and get valid fitness certificate ahead of the commencement of the new academic year.

College vice-principal M.C. Sekhar was among others present.