Transplantation best solution for people with end stage liver failure, says expert

April 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior liver transplant surgeon and founder of South Asian Liver Institute Prof. Dr. Tom Cherian said liver transplantation is the optimal treatment solution for patients with advanced liver failure.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Saturday on the occasion of the completion of six months since the inauguration of the Manipal-South Asian Liver Unit in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, Dr. Cherian said that several patients were successfully treated through the liver unit and mainly the centre has encouraged many patients to come forward without fear and regain a normal life.

“We want to dispel the false perceptions the public have about liver transplantation. It is an excellent treatment option for patients with end-stage or advanced liver failure due to alcohol, fatty liver, obesity, chronic viral infections and metabolic liver diseases,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said cadaver liver transplants, living donor liver transplants, liver resections for cancers, transplants for portal vein thrombosis, transplants in children and others covering the entire spectrum of liver treatment have been carried out at the unit.

Hospital director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said there are only 25 liver transplant centres in India that perform around 800 to 1,000 transplants per year. “This is against the demand of over 50,000 patients waiting for transplants. We urge the people of Vijayawada to make use of healthcare facilities and get access to quality healthcare in proximity,” Dr. Sudhakar said.