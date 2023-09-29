Transpersons express solidarity with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

September 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

Cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), together with members of transgender community, observed a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the ‘‘trumped-up’‘ skill-development scam case against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Blind-folded transpersons raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the TDP supremo. Leading the protest in front of the NTR Bhavan here, TDP State vice-president D. Janardhana Rao alleged that the ‘‘autocratic’‘ Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which, he said, was foisting one case after another on Mr. Naidu, would not be able to stop the TDP’s return to power in 2024.

Telugu people around the world had hit the streets to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu, a leader with foresight and capable of putting the State back on the path of prosperity as development had become a big casualty during the YSR Congress Party regime.

The TDP, once back in power, would ensure a fair deal for the hapless members of the community, who had been left in the lurch by the YSRCP government, by providing financial assistance to them to live with dignity, he said.

