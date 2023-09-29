ADVERTISEMENT

Transpersons express solidarity with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

September 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), together with members of transgender community, observed a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the ‘‘trumped-up’‘ skill-development scam case against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Blind-folded transpersons raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the TDP supremo. Leading the protest in front of the NTR Bhavan here, TDP State vice-president D. Janardhana Rao alleged that the ‘‘autocratic’‘ Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which, he said, was foisting one case after another on Mr. Naidu, would not be able to stop the TDP’s return to power in 2024.

Telugu people around the world had hit the streets to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu, a leader with foresight and capable of putting the State back on the path of prosperity as development had become a big casualty during the YSR Congress Party regime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP, once back in power, would ensure a fair deal for the hapless members of the community, who had been left in the lurch by the YSRCP government, by providing financial assistance to them to live with dignity, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US