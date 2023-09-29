HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transpersons express solidarity with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

September 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), together with members of transgender community, observed a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the ‘‘trumped-up’‘ skill-development scam case against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Blind-folded transpersons raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the TDP supremo. Leading the protest in front of the NTR Bhavan here, TDP State vice-president D. Janardhana Rao alleged that the ‘‘autocratic’‘ Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which, he said, was foisting one case after another on Mr. Naidu, would not be able to stop the TDP’s return to power in 2024.

Telugu people around the world had hit the streets to express solidarity with Mr. Naidu, a leader with foresight and capable of putting the State back on the path of prosperity as development had become a big casualty during the YSR Congress Party regime.

The TDP, once back in power, would ensure a fair deal for the hapless members of the community, who had been left in the lurch by the YSRCP government, by providing financial assistance to them to live with dignity, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.