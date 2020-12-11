Transparency key in teacher transfers, says Minister Suresh

Details of district-wise vacant posts to be announced

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said the process of teachers’ transfers would be initiated in a transparent way, without leaving any scope for irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, he said the transfers would be based on web counselling and for the understanding of the teachers, a demo on how to exercise one’s options in a web-based counselling had been uploaded on a YouTube channel which could be made use of.

He said details of the district-wise vacant posts would be announced and the transfer process would be based on the GOs 53, 54 and 59. The process would be monitored by the Joint Collectors (Development), and headmasters who had completed five years in a school and a teacher who had worked at the same school for eight years would be transferred for sure.

Informing that the transfer process had started on November 28, the Minister said from November 30, a seniority list was prepared and from December 3 to 7, the teachers were asked to convey to their respective DEOs if they had any objections to be raised. The DEOs were asked to prepare the final list from December 8 to 10 and from December 16 to 21, final allocations would be made to the teachers.

Mr. Suresh said depending on their service, 0.5 marks were being allocated per year, and transfers were being given based on these marks. Services of minimum number of teachers would be made available even in schools located in remote Girijan areas, he said.

The Minister said of the 1.72 lakh teacher posts sanctioned, 15,000 posts had been blocked and these vacant posts would be filled with regular recruitment, giving priority to the posts in remote Girijan areas.