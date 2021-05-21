Translocation of 49 old trees begins in Kakinada

KAKINADA

21 May 2021 22:34 IST

Visakhapatnam-based experts roped in for the initiative

The translocation of 49 trees, which are three decades old, is in full swing on the campus of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation office in East Godavari district. The trees are being translocated in order to make space for construction of new buildings.

Launched on May 19 on a pilot basis, the initiative is being taken up under the aegis of the Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL). KSCCL authorities have roped in Visakhapatnam-based Balaji Nursery for the translocation of the 49 trees. “We are determined not to fell the old trees for any proposed developmental works, in the city If the translocation initiative goes as planned, we will commit ourselves to never fell any tree for any developmental work,” Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar told The Hindu on Friday.

The translocation of certain species of trees has witnessed at least 90% chances of survival in the previous attempts done in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

“The species of the 49 trees has been identified and they will survive the translocation if timely care is taken for two months. All the trees have been uprooted and organic treatment is being given to the tree roots,” said Mr. Swapnil.

The trees are being conserved near Akshara School in the city, where they would be replanted on both sides of the road.

KMC Superintendent Engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Rao and Assistant Director of Horticulture Veera Cyril are monitoring the exercise.