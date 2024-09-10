Transit permits for minor mineral industry halted for over 100 days, says FEMMI

The minor mineral industry has been in crisis over the last three and a half months due to the inordinate delay in the issuance of transit permits, says the Federation of Minor Mineral Industry (FEMMI).

The federation said mining, transport, and sale of granite, road metal, gravel, mica, quartz, quartzite, steatite, napa slabs, feldspar, and dolomite were stalled in the seven erstwhile districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor, due to the lack of transit permits

As many as 3,500 mines and 3,000 processing industries were in the State, which would also impact State revenue.

While speaking to The Hindu here, FEMMI national secretary general Ch. Rao requested the government to see that the contractors who are given the authority to issue permits to the industries act within 48 hours to protect the State sector.

As an alternate solution, the federation suggested that the mining department itself issue permits.

Mr. Rao also stressed that the contractors should be held responsible for the financial losses incurred by the mining lease holders in the State during the past few months.

The previous YSRCP government, on the lines of Rajasthan, to generate more income, appointed contractors who collect seigniorage to give permits to the industries in those districts. These contractors pay the government in advance and then collect seigniorage from the industries. However, these contractors stopped issuing permits after the new government was formed in the State in June, said the federation.

Mr. Rao also lamented that the contractors were not responding to the government memos on this issue.

FEMMI has also requested the Minister for Mines, Kollu Ravindra and the Principal Secretary of Mines, Mukesh Kumar Meena, to intervene and “protect the industry which was reeling under crisis”.