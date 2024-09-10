GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transit permits for minor mineral industry halted for over 100 days, says FEMMI

The federation urges the Minister and the Principal Secretary of Mines to ensure that the permits are issued within 48 hours and protect the industry, which was reeling under crisis

Published - September 10, 2024 06:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Federation of Minor Minerals Industry national general secretary Dr. Ch. Rao.

Federation of Minor Minerals Industry national general secretary Dr. Ch. Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The minor mineral industry has been in crisis over the last three and a half months due to the inordinate delay in the issuance of transit permits, says the Federation of Minor Mineral Industry (FEMMI).

The federation said mining, transport, and sale of granite, road metal, gravel, mica, quartz, quartzite, steatite, napa slabs, feldspar, and dolomite were stalled in the seven erstwhile districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor, due to the lack of transit permits

As many as 3,500 mines and 3,000 processing industries were in the State, which would also impact State revenue.

While speaking to The Hindu here, FEMMI national secretary general Ch. Rao requested the government to see that the contractors who are given the authority to issue permits to the industries act within 48 hours to protect the State sector.

As an alternate solution, the federation suggested that the mining department itself issue permits.

Mr. Rao also stressed that the contractors should be held responsible for the financial losses incurred by the mining lease holders in the State during the past few months.

The previous YSRCP government, on the lines of Rajasthan, to generate more income, appointed contractors who collect seigniorage to give permits to the industries in those districts. These contractors pay the government in advance and then collect seigniorage from the industries. However, these contractors stopped issuing permits after the new government was formed in the State in June, said the federation.

Mr. Rao also lamented that the contractors were not responding to the government memos on this issue.

FEMMI has also requested the Minister for Mines, Kollu Ravindra and the Principal Secretary of Mines, Mukesh Kumar Meena, to intervene and “protect the industry which was reeling under crisis”.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / minerals (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.