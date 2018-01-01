Transgenders to become road safety ambassadors

Transgenders will be made brand ambassadors in road safety measures, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Gopinath Jatti said here on Sunday.

Transgenders, along with the SP and Municipal Commissioner C.B. Harinatha Reddy, took part in Swach Bharat cleanliness drive in Kurnool RTC bus stand. The police, municipal and RTC workers and the transgenders cleared piled up garbage, plucked out bushes and cleaned the bus stand premises with the help of poclains and tippers.

There was scope for robberies and anti-social activities as the RTC bus stand as it lacked proper lighting and had wild bushes and garbage piles, the SP said. CC cameras would be put up and parks would be developed to improve the atmosphere, he said.

Mr. Reddy said Swachh Survekshan was being conducted in bus stands, railway stations, market yards, rythu bazars and government office premises. Transgenders’ association president P. Vijay Kumar promised to participate in the cleanliness drive in other places too.