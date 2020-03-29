Transgenders spreadthe word on coronavirus

Members of the Transgenders Forum of Kurnool, along with the Three Town police officers, raised awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic near the Gayatri Estate in the city.

They stopped motorcyclists who were either going about the town without masks on or had a pillion rider and persuaded them to avoid going out unless it was absolutely necessary and asked them to not step out without taking precautions.

Speaking with The Hindu, Three Town Circle Inspector Md. Thabrej said that they roped in the forum as the people were not responding well to police officers.

The forum members were also spotted carrying placards expressing solidarity with duty-bound police officers who are working day and night to ensure that no one is flouting the rules of the curfew. The event was held at 3 p.m., a couple of hours post the time allowed by the government to purchase essential goods.

The forum asked the motorcyclists to make sure that they wear masks when they go out and to wash their hands as frequently as possible to curb the transmission of COVID-19.