Transgenders seek welfare board in A.P. to address their issues

November 26, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

They pour out their woes at a sensitation workshop on their rights organised by APSLSA and an NGO

Rajulapudi Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

Transgenders poured out their woes and urged the government to facilitate proper education, jobs, health facilities and property rights, and an opportunity for them to lead a decent life in the society.

The members of a few transgender groups, judicial officers, advocates and representatives of NGOs, besides the officials of various government departments discussed the rights of transgenders at a workshop here on Saturday.

The AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in association with the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and Voluntary Health Services (VHS), an NGO, organised the sensitisation workshop for judicial officers on the ‘Rights of Transgenders’.

APSLSA Member Secretary M. Babitha and VHS Deputy Director A. Vijayaraman inaugurated the programme. Deputy Director, Disabled Welfare, Senior Citizens and Transgenders Welfare, Ravindra, Kerala High Court advocate Anil Kumar and VHS Regional Coordinator Jayaraju were among those present.

Mr. Anil Kumar explained the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act, 2019 and the orders of the Supreme Court on their rights.

Humiliation

Emotional scenes were witnessed when some transgenders narrated the humiliation they suffered within the family and outside at school and other public places in their daily life.

“As we eke out a livelihood by seeking alms and by doing sex work, we are insulted at every place. We request the government to constitute a Transgenders Welfare Board with members of various transgender groups and associations across the State, which would serve as a platform where their problems could be discussed and resolved,” said a transgender, Navya.

“Many transgenders are suffering from health problems. We faced a financial crisis and health issues during the pandemic. Our living conditions are pathetic,” said another transgender, Neeraja.

