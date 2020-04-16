Transgenders lend a helping hand to slum-dwellers

Seeing the lockdown blues of the poor and daily wage workers living in the slums, a group of transgenders has taken up the responsibility of distributing food packets, essential goods and vegetables to them on a daily basis.

The group, led by Mallika, spends around ₹3,000 every day to procure vegetables or essentials items such as rice, dal, oil and sugar.

The group has been doing the service since March 28. It selects one slum a day located in the areas such as Kancharapalem, Allipuram and Gnanapuram, and distributes either the food material or cooked food to the needy.

“We either supply various vegetables or cooked food, or essential provisions,” says Mallika.

“Our community is one among the worst-hit due to the lockdown as we cannot go out for begging. As such, there has been no daily income. But we are managing to part with some amount from our savings as this is the time to join hands and help the poor,” says Mallika.

“We try to reach out to at least 50 to 100 households per day,” Mallika adds.

There are about 1,500 tansgenders in the city and they are a close-knit community. “We are living in groups for economic sustenance and also to take care of our old and sick,” says Mallika.