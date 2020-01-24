Andhra Pradesh

Transgenders eye foray into media, entertainment

An aspirant performing in front of the camera during the training programme in Tirupati.

An aspirant performing in front of the camera during the training programme in Tirupati.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

They are seeking employment as news readers, radio jockeys, and anchors

Several members of the transgender community are set to make their foray into the field of journalism and mass communication after undergoing training for two months under a programme called ‘Third Gender Now’.

The programme was conducted jointly by Hyderabad-based NGO Sayodhya, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and SEEDAP (Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh).

Individuals were given skill development training in media and entertainment, and they are now confident of making inroads into fields that have so far remained out of bounds for them. “After the conclusion of the two month-long programme, we are now geared up to seek employment as news readers, radio jockeys, television anchors, presenters, news editors, photographers and videographers. Trained by a team of mentors from NFDC Chennai, we have learnt the nuances of the field, which has helped us gain an equal footing on par with the mainstream. Moreover, it has helped us overcome stigma,” a trainee said.

At the closing ceremony held on Tuesday evening, several transgenders showcased their writing, while some wielded the camera. Others read out the news from a teleprompter while a few aspirants hoping to make their mark in the entertainment industry sang songs, wrote poems and danced to foot-tapping numbers. A transgender, Munna, won applause with Kathak performance.

