Transgenders drop temple plan for Naidu

It was meant to be a temple for former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as a thanksgiving by the trangenders.

Now, it is being converted into a community hall.

Indian National Samatha Hijra Hakkula Aikya Porata Samithi president P. Vijay Kumar said the plan was dropped as TDP leaders refused to support the project.

“The community hall will take the same space as the temple, and carry the name of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Kumar.

In the community hall, the samithi plans to start education, employment and other empowerment programmes for the transgenders.

No hall of fame

“The hall would come about in 40 cents of land, in Nandyal Mandal, and would also be rented out for meetings, marriages, and other functions for everyone at a nominal rent,” claimed Mr. Kumar. Moreover, there are also plans to construct houses for over 50 transgenders in the area, each in a plot of one-and-a-half cents.

Reason for gratitude

The Samithi thanked the Kurnool Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh - who recently defected to the BJP from the TDP – for giving ₹ 10 lakh towards the construction of the community hall. The plan for a temple came about as a token of gratitude towards Mr. Naidu during the Nandyal by-elections.

“Mr. Naidu set up a welfare board and announced pension for the transgender community,” said Mr. Kumar.

Though announcements were made and foundation stones unveiled, the local TDP leaders refused to fund the temple.

“We only received minor donations from the local MLAs and district TDP leaders,” lamented Mr. Kumar. This led to the inevitable demise of the temple idea.

However, the samithi expresses gratitude to Mr. Naidu for bringing in the policy which aided transgenders in the State and added they would continue to support any political party which has an agenda to empower transgenders in the State.