Transgender done to death in Hindupur

A 35-year-old transgender, identified as Niharika alias Narasimhamurthy, was allegedly done to death by two persons, near Indiramma Colony at Hindupur in the early hours of Saturday. According to the Hindupur I Town police, the half-burnt body of Niharika was found in the colony along the Hindupur-Sira Highway on Saturday.

The police are on the lookout for the two suspects, Rajasekhar and Hanumanthappa. According to the police, Niharika’s childhood friend Rajasekhar used to visit the former’s house and reportedly took ₹3 lakh over the last few years. In recent months, when Rajasekhar stopped visiting Niharika’s house, which angered the latter, Niharika allegedly threatened to complain to Rajasekhar’s wife, the police said.

All this allegedly put Rajasekhar in a spot and he took the help of his friend Hanumanthappa and allegedly slit Niharika’s throat and set her body on fire, the police added.