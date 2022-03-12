Transformational changes being brought in villages, says A.P. Chief Minister

The YSRCP celebrates 12th formation day with pomp across the State

Adviser to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy cutting a cake during the the 12th formation day celebrations of the YSRCP, at Tadepalli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said transformational changes were being brought in the villages as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) celebrated its 12 th formation day with pomp across the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his mother Y.S Vijayamma, launched the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party on March 12, 2010, after the sudden and tragic death of his father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on September 9, 2009.

On the 12 th formation day of his party, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message on Twitter, said, ”By God’s grace and people’s blessings we have stepped into the 12th year today. Treating the manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Koran, we could bring in revolutionary changes in every household in education, economic and social fields. Our goals are being achieved.....which are vouched by our victories.”

Adviser to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Tadepalli.

“The foundation towards the four important pillars of development was laid in the governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has brought in revolutionary changes in education and health sectors. All sections including BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities are politically empowered,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Abbaiah Chowdary, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, D.C. Govinda Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy, Duvvada Srinivas, Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy, Pothula Sunitha, Telugu Akademi Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi and others were present on the occasion.