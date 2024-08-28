ADVERTISEMENT

Transform SHGs into self-sufficient production centres: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - August 28, 2024 05:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday directed officials to initiate immediate measures to achieve better results in improving the living standards and livelihood opportunities of people.

Addressing a review meeting, he instructed the officials to transform Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into self-sufficient production centres. He enquired about the progress achieved in the targets set for the first 100 days of the new government’s establishment and sought details of the results achieved so far.

Informing that out of the 90 lakh members of SHGs, 55 lakh members had achieved an additional income of over ₹1 lakh, he directed the officials to ensure that the remaining 35 lakh members also developed under Lakhpati scheme to secure an income of over ₹1 lakh. He said 98 groups of SHG members were producing 144 types of products and wanted the officials to enhance their production capacity.

Principal Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shashi Bhushan Kumar, SERP CEO Veera Pandayan and other officials of SERP attended the meeting.

