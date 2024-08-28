GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transform SHGs into self-sufficient production centres: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - August 28, 2024 05:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday directed officials to initiate immediate measures to achieve better results in improving the living standards and livelihood opportunities of people.

Addressing a review meeting, he instructed the officials to transform Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into self-sufficient production centres. He enquired about the progress achieved in the targets set for the first 100 days of the new government’s establishment and sought details of the results achieved so far.

Informing that out of the 90 lakh members of SHGs, 55 lakh members had achieved an additional income of over ₹1 lakh, he directed the officials to ensure that the remaining 35 lakh members also developed under Lakhpati scheme to secure an income of over ₹1 lakh. He said 98 groups of SHG members were producing 144 types of products and wanted the officials to enhance their production capacity.

Principal Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shashi Bhushan Kumar, SERP CEO Veera Pandayan and other officials of SERP attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.