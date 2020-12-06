Transfers: teachers’ unionopposes web counselling

The State committee of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) has urged the Department of Education to do away with web counselling with regard to teacher transfers and instead conduct physical counselling.

At a meeting on Sunday, K. Bhanu Murthy and P. Panduranga Varaprasad Rao, president and general secretary of the federation, said teachers were not comfortable with web counselling and the online mode also adversely affected their interests.

They said the department officials had promised to demonstrate the web counselling process to representatives of the teachers associations but had not done it so far. They reiterated their demand that counselling be conducted in ‘manual’ mode. They said the teachers were ready for agitation if their demands were not fulfilled immediately.

The APTF committee decided to field its candidates for Krishna, Guntur and East and West Godavari teachers' constituency elections.

Federation vice-presidents Chennupati Manjula, Y. Anjaneya Prasad, B.J. Manikyam Raju and K. Ashok Kumar, State secretaries B. Venkatapati Raju, I. Vijaya Saradhi, and I A. Solmon Raju and others were present.