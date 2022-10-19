‘Transfer of Viveka murder case trial to CBI court outside Andhra Pradesh vindicates stand of the slain leader’s daughter’

The CBI’s failure to achieve a breakthrough is due to the hurdles placed  by some individuals who do not want the facts to come out, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 19, 2022 19:09 IST

The consent given by the Supreme Court to transfer the trial in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy (the younger brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy) to a CBI court outside Andhra Pradesh vindicates the stance of the slain leader’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy that there is little scope for a fair investigation into the case in the State, opines TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

This gives rise to the question on whether Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is eligible to continue in power even for a minute, Mr. Naidu says, while suggesting that the CBI’s apparent failure to achieve a breakthrough is due to the hurdles placed  by some individuals who do not want the facts to come out.

Addressing a public meeting after inspecting crops damaged by the recent spell of heavy rains at Nadendla village of Palnadu district on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the State government had stooped so low as to get a case booked against a CBI officer with a view to scuttling the probe.

In an affidavit filed by it in the Apex court, the CBI had lent credence to the averments of Ms. Suneetha, which made it clear that there was no conducive atmosphere for the country’s premier investigating agency to do its job in the State. “Ms. Suneetha deserves a pat for her relentless fight for justice,” Mr. Naidu said.

