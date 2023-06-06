Transfer of teachers in Andhra Pradesh done in strict adherence to rule book, says official

June 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar on June 6 (Tuesday) said that the ongoing counselling process for the transfer of headmasters, school assistants and secondary-grade teachers was progressing in strict adherence to the schedule.

“We are hopeful that the exercise will be completed before reopening of schools so that schools across the State will have sufficient teaching staff on the first day of the new academic year,” he said, in a statement.

Referring to the reports on apprehensions over teacher transfers in digital, electronic, print and social media on notification of vacancies, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the field-level functionaries of the Department had been instructed to strictly adhere to the specified timelines mentioned in the schedule.

As per the schedule, the headmasters and teachers were told to apply for transfers in online mode with self-attested details. As many as 82,587 headmasters (Gr.II./Teachers) applied for transfers. After verification, the final seniority list of all categories was displayed on June 3. “The online web options are open now for the teachers to choose the place of their choice,” he said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that based on the total number of teachers to be transferred (compulsory and request), the number of sanctioned and working posts in the district for each category and the vacant positions were displayed.

“The primary objective of display of vacancies and blocking of the posts (if any) is to ensure that all schools in the State, especially those in the rural and backward areas, get sufficient teachers based on the enrolment and sections,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar, adding that a minimum of one regular school assistant in each subject should be placed in every High School or High School Plus.

He sought to clarify that blocking a few vacant school assistant posts (Hindi and Telugu) in some districts and for English (only in Anantapur) was necessitated due to the high number of vacancies in these districts. Promotions were not taken up for these posts due to pending court cases.