Transfer of doctors en masse affected services in government hospitals: TDP

‘Patients are at the receiving end as emergency services have been stopped’

‘Patients are at the receiving end as emergency services have been stopped’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up “anti-doctor” policies in order to restore normal services at the government hospitals in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday, Mr. Satya Prasad said unplanned transfers had resulted in shortage of doctors and staff, and turned the healthcare system chaotic. This apart, power cuts compounded the woes of the patients.

“As doctors have been transferred en masse, the health services have come to a grinding halt. Patients are at the receiving end as emergency services have been stopped,” he said.

Mr. Satya Prasad said the conditions in the teaching hospitals deteriorated completely.

“Over 80% of the doctors and staff have been transferred without considering the consequences,” he alleged.

The situation turned so bad that doctors were suggesting patients to join private hospitals, he said.

Mr. Satya Prasad said there was nothing wrong if action was taken against doctors focusing on private practice, but transferring all the doctors without following the 20% norm was objectionable.

“The transfer of doctors has impacted medical students as well as they are in the middle of their academic year,” he said.