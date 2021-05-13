‘Transfer of Covaxin manufacturing technology first mooted by Jagan’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s suggestion that the transfer of Covaxin manufacturing technology by Bharat Biotech to firms capable of replicating the viral strain in order to quickly ramp up the vaccine production is being hailed as a good idea that has gained currency among the country’s political leaders.

The recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed the technology transfer, showed his commitment to increase the vaccine-making capacity at the desired pace by roping in as many competent players as possible to meet the fast-growing demand, said an official release.

It was stated that compulsory licensing of Covaxin production had been initiated by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and it was lapped up in no time by 12 leaders of various parties, mainly including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

More importantly, the idea was endorsed by NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul.

Now, the Central government had decided to let some more companies produce the much-needed vaccine.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also observed that since Covaxin was developed by Bharath Biotech, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, in PPP mode, there would be IPR issues in sharing the technology with other pharmaceutical companies.