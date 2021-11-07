Transfer of Brahmin Corp. to BC Welfare Dept. challenged

Vijayawada

07 November 2021 01:19 IST

In a PIL, the petitioner alleges that the relevant G.O. is illegal

The Rashtriya Brahmana Sangatana (RBS) filed a PIL in the Andhra Pradesh High Court praying for the suspension of G.O. Ms. No.103 (dated September 21, 2021), through which the A.P. Brahmin Welfare Corporation (APBWC) was proposed to be transferred from the control of the Revenue (Endowments) Department to the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD). In the PIL, which was scheduled to be heard on November 8, RBS spokesperson Guduru Sekhar said that the APBWC had been established in December 2014 and was later transferred to the Revenue (Endowments) Department upon the request of the BCWD by way of G.O. Ms. No.44 (dated March 27, 2015). “While the members of the Brahmin community are benefiting from the activities of the APBWC and its schemes such as Vedavyasa, Gayatri, Dronacharya, Bharathi, Chanakya and Garuda, the State government’s decision to transfer it to the BCWD is unnecessary,” the petitioner said.

‘No connection’

“The APBWC has no connection whatsoever with the BCWD. Therefore, the issuance of the impugned G.O. is illegal and against Articles 14, 19, 21 and 300-A of the Constitution,” the petitioner told the court.

Advertising

Advertising