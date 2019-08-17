Transcending barriers to help those in need

Heavy rains causing floods have marooned many residential colonies in low-lying areas of the city. With an increase in inflows in the water bodies resulting in inundation of a few areas, the district administration, with the assistance of the allied wings, is working overtime to ensure safe evacuation of the affected population.

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and a few other places have transformed in relief camps to accommodate the flood victims. But there are hundreds of others whose lives are affected by the flood fury but they have not moved into these camps, to stay back and guard their homes.

Team of 12

In the Krishnalanka area, residents of a few colonies received help on the intermittent night of Thursday and Friday from unexpected quarters. With flood water gushing into their houses, the residents were unable to cook or do any of daily chores. Members of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation at Gurunanak Colony reached out to them when help was needed most.

On receipt of information, they formed a team of 12, cooked food for nearly 700 people and carried it to the locality to feed the victims.

‘Water everywhere’

“We did what best we could do. Immediately after receiving the call, around 12 of us gathered at the Gurudwara at Gurunanak Colony, cooked sambar-rice (bisi bele bath) and curd rice since it is most simple and quickest way to reach them and headed to the colonies by 7 p.m. served dinner to them as they had to be shifted to safe destinations after that,” said Karam Kaur of the Foundation. “There’s water everywhere, but they are reluctant to leave their homes as they fear that they may lose their belongings in their absence,” she said.

The dark clouds of gloom certainly brought with them a silver lining-of amity amidst disaster.